Leaders discuss budget changes for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Officials discussed budget concerns surrounding Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services during the county council’s meeting on Tuesday.

Uncertainties brought about by COVID-19 are impacting the MCFRS budget for next year, as is true for several county departments. County Executive March Elrich originally proposed a budget of $229,540,464 for FY21, an increase of $6,290,005 or 2.82 percent from FY20.

With the addition of necessary protective equipment and decontamination procedures brought on by COVID-19, the initial budget prepared at the beginning of this year needed to be reworked.

Leaders also discussed adding 20 additional emergency medical personnel training positions across the county to reduce overtime costs, but those positions have also been impacted by the virus.

“We had to to stop that training and they went back to their station level assignments. While they were in training for nine to ten continuous months, they’re being back-filled at the station level with overtime positions,” said MCFRS Chief Scott Goldstein.

The current MCFRS training class had activities suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

The county’s budget won’t be finalized for several months.