Leaders call for condoms in high schools
This comes after a reported increase in STIs
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - An alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections in young people has led health officials to arm some school wellness centers with contraceptives, but some leaders are calling for a more widespread change.
When school begins, four high schools in Montgomery County will have contraceptives available for students. County Councilmember George Leventhal and school board member Jill Ortman-Fouse would like condoms to be available at all high schools in the county.
"I think there still remains a myth among some parents that if you have education about sexual behaviors and contraception, then kids will be more sexually active. Research has clearly shown the opposite," said Ortman-Fouse.
Officials are still looking into how much it would cost to provide condoms at all high schools in the county.
