Lawsuit alleging racial profiling by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office moves forward

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — A U.S. District Court judge ruled Monday in a case involving the Frederick County Sheriff, and the ACLU of Maryland is calling it a victory.

ACLU of Maryland Attorney Nick Steiner says Judge Richard Bennett ruled that sheriff Chuck Jenkins and two other deputies can be sued as both officials and individuals in the case of Medrano v. Jenkins.

“The decision was a huge first step towards finding justice for Ms. Medrano and the entire Frederick County immigrant community,” said Steiner.

The lawsuit filed in 2019 alleges that Frederick Latina resident Sara Medrano was racially profiled and illegally detained by deputies Randy Barrera and Brian Mothershead after being pulled over for a faulty taillight.

“It turns out her taillight actually was working perfectly fine,” Steiner explained, “[The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has] a practice of targeting Latinx people in the hopes that they can get the person deported, which is exactly what sheriff Jenkins wants.”

Steiner says the incident happened on the evening of July 7, 2018 as Medrano was driving along U.S. Route-15 with her daughter and two infant grandchildren.

Medrano was pulled over and approached by deputy Mothershead, the lawsuit states, and was asked for her license and registration. Medrano complied and asked for a Spanish-speaking deputy, and soon afterwards, deputy Barrera arrived on scene.

Steiner says Barrera explained the reason for the traffic stop and began to ask questions about Medrano’s citizenship.

“Questions that a local law enforcement officer has no business asking,” Steiner said, “She, while there pulled over on the side of the road, was terrified that at that moment she was going to be taken away from her family.”

Medrano was told she had an immigration issue and was unable to leave as deputies attempted to have an a U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) agent arrest her. The ICE agent told deputies he would not be responding to the incident.

The lawsuit claims Medrano’s fourth and 14th amendment rights were violated, and her liberties under the Civil Rights Act.

Jenkins firmly asserts that questions on an individual’s immigration status is only asked during the booking process at the county detention center. Personnel are trained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through the 287 (g) program.

“The traffic stop surrounding the Medrano lawsuit, litigation has absolutely nothing to do with 287 (g). [The 287 (g) program] has absolutely nothing to do with what we do with what we do as law enforcement on the street, nothing whatsoever,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins stated.

Steiner notes that a jury trail is slated for June 2021.

