Lawmakers prioritize, add funding for affordable housing in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County lawmakers have made affordable housing a priority in 2020.

County Executive Marc Elrich proposed record funding for affordable housing this month when he presented his Capital Improvements Program (CIP) budget. He proposed over $132 million dollars to support affordable housing initiatives in the county over the next six years.

On Monday, Council President Sidney Katz expressed his support for those initiatives.

“The county executive put record levels of funding in for affordable housing, that will be something that’s discussed at CIP public hearings. We are all committed to getting more affordable housing for Montgomery County,” Katz said.

Katz also announced plans to focus on affordable housing for Montgomery County’s growing senior population.