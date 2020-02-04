Lawmakers celebrate Frederick Day in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) — Tuesday marked Frederick Day in Annapolis. Local leaders, organizations, and businesses headed to the state capitol to highlight Frederick, and to touch on major upcoming infrastructure projects that will need state support.

“The City of Frederick has done this for a number of years, so this is the first time the county and the city are doing it together,” explained Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.

But for the 2020 General Assembly, both the county and city collaborated to highlight local achievements.

“It’s always a wonderful opportunity for Frederick to share what we’re doing, what we’re trying to accomplish with the state legislature,” said Mayor for the City of Frederick, Michael O’Connor.

The city and county highlighted several infrastructure projects they hope to gain delegation support in the coming weeks and years.

For the county, that includes $6 million to expand the Lake Linganore Dredging Project that is underway to remove a third of its sediment and improve water quality.

According to the county, the sediment has reduced the lake’s volume by about 65 percent. By expanding the project, the goal is to add another 56,000 cubic yards of sediment removal.

“There’s a lot of discussion right now among our delegation members about reallocating some of that to other purposes,” Gardner explained, “I do hope to retain a large portion of that. It’s ready to go, its money we can spend right now.”

The county is also requested $1.5 million to build an agricultural processing facility for use by local farmers. The shared-center could also provide cold storage before the meat, produce, or grains are sold.

“Farmers have really been struggling for the last couple of years with commodity prices. To be able to grow a product, process it and sell it right into that market would be huge for farmers,” said associate director of agriculture business development, Katie Stevens.

The City of Frederick hasn’t put forward funding requests, but upcoming projects including a new police headquarters, creation of the Westside Regional Park, and upgrades to storm water management could mean big money needs.

“In the next few years, as we develop projects we’re going to need some funding to help to move those projects forward and to get them done so that we can provide a safer, more economically viable city of Frederick,” explained deputy director for public works in the City of Frederick, Tracy Ann Coleman.