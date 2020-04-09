Lawmakers ask Gov. Hogan to close gun stores

A Maryland official said the state would follow federal guidelines which say gun stores are essential businesses

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — While gun stores are considered an essential business, one Maryland lawmaker is asking Republican Governor Larry Hogan to close them.

“We have to do whatever we can to get this crisis underway and to flatten the curve and having a run on gun sales is not going to do that,” said Howard County Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary (D).

Del. Atterbeary wrote a letter, signed by over 50 other lawmakers, asking Hogan to close gun stores. In the letter, Atterbeary states that a gun store in Silver Spring had a long line that extended around the corner.

The letter states, “It is alarming to see Marylanders stockpiling weapons in such a state of emergency. Maryland has seen a surge in the purchase of guns and ammunition during this time of crisis.”

Republican Senator Michael Hough, who represents Frederick and Carroll Counties, said the letter is full of lawmakers who are “anti-second amendment.”

“We are using this crisis cravenly trying to prevent the sale of guns and ammunition to people at a time when people need it to protect their homes in places like Frederick County, where farmers who are it essential for them to protect their livestock,” said Hough in a phone interview Tuesday.

In Hagerstown, owner of Hafer’s Gunsmithing Inc., Tim Hafer, said they are operating under normal hours while following guidelines from the CDC. He said he has more than just an increase in sales.

“We have seen of people that have come to realize it is the time of need of a firearm to protect their life that would not have come in who typically would purchase a firearm,” said Hafer.

In a statement, a Maryland official said the state would follow federal guidelines which say gun stores are essential businesses.

Delegate Atterbeary says she was looking for Governor Hogan to have limited store hours and by appointments only.