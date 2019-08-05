Launch Workplaces to expand in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland workspace company is expanding to different parts of Montgomery County to bring more businesses to the area.

Launch Workplaces has been around to help startup companies for four years in the DMV area. The company, which has several offices in the county, is opening their doors to work with several non-profit organizations. The workspace program partnered with over 500 businesses so far, bringing in millions of dollars. The goal is to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the area – expand and to give back.

“Roughly speaking over 500 companies that employ over 800 people and probably generate 20 plus millions of revenue annually” said Mike Kriel, Launch Workplaces CEO.

Launch Workplaces is opening another location in Bethesda.