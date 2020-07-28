Latest COVID-19 data in Frederick County, Maryland: July 28

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County (Maryland) Health Department reports on Tuesday that 22 test results came back positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and there have been no new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In total, the county has confirmed 2,931 positive cases and 113 deaths since tracking first began earlier this year. According to the health department, “over half of the people who tested positive were younger than 30 years old” just from last week’s results.

TESTING SITES

Frederick County residents can get tested for COVID-19 at the following locations:

Thursdays in Frederick at the Rescue Mission, 419 West South Street, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Thursdays in Brunswick at Railroad Square from 5-7 p.m.

Saturdays at 101 West All Saints Street in Frederick (parking lot of the Asbury United Methodist Church) from 1-3 p.m.

Mondays and Thursdays in Frederick at the Rescue Mission, 419 West South Street, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m, Mondays, 2-4 Thursdays.

REOPENING SCHOOLS

The Frederick County School Board has not yet publicized a final plan for reopening schools in the fall. Last week, the board hosted a town hall to get feedback from the public. The school system was given three options to consider depending on Maryland’s stage of recovery: completely online, a hybrid model of some in-person/some virtual and schools completely resuming in-person activities.

Maryland’s governor and state superintendent of schools said local school systems will be allowed to decide how they wish to reopen schools.

