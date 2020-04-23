Late night fire in Kensington displaces family of four

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — A late night fire in Kensington displaced a family of four and caused about $1 million in damages.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the fire broke out on the 3600 block of Farragut Avenue, just before midnight on Wednesday. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the two story house and the family’s two cars were engulfed in flames. Officials believe the fire started because of improperly discarded smoking materials.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries. The family was able to escape with no injuries.