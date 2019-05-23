Late night fire destroys popular restaurant Video

FREDERICK, Md. - A popular downtown Frederick restaurant suffered a devastating fire Wednesday night.

China Garden , located on 500 block of West Patrick Street , caught fire just before 11 pm.

More than 60 Frederick County Firefighters responded and fought back flames that engulfed the roof and back of the restaurant building, where officials say the kitchen is located.

Officials believe the fire was an accident, and the total cost of damages is still being calculated.

"The restaurant did suffer a lot of damage from smoke, but the primary part of the fire was to the roof area and back kitchen, storage area. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and it took a lot longer than that to do salvage and overhaul, and checking for hotspots," explained Steve Leatherman with Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services.

Officials say China Garden has been a staple in the community for at least 30 years

The owners posted online that the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.