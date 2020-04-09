Large tree falls onto home in Montgomery County, trapping resident

I-270

There was no serious injury to the resident

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO Pete Piringer)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A large tree fell onto a house in Montgomery County on Thursday trapping a resident on the second floor.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded around 12:45 p.m. to the incident on Parkwood Dr in Bethesda, along with a technical rescue team. Fire and rescue’s spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that there was no serious injury to the resident.

Footage of the rescue can be seen below.

