Large tree falls onto home in Montgomery County, trapping resident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A large tree fell onto a house in Montgomery County on Thursday trapping a resident on the second floor.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded around 12:45 p.m. to the incident on Parkwood Dr in Bethesda, along with a technical rescue team. Fire and rescue’s spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that there was no serious injury to the resident.

Footage of the rescue can be seen below.

ICYMI (~1245p) 10200blk Parkwood Dr, large tree into house, one occupant trapped on second floor, no serious injury, ~65 @mcfrs FFs on scene, incl TRT @mcfrs Technical Rescue Team, ⁦among other things @NIH⁩ FD @mcfrs TW751 provide aerial surveillance & observation (video) pic.twitter.com/uUPYN3w16W — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 9, 2020

