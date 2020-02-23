Lanes blocked for several hours on the Capital Beltway after a fiery collision

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Sunday morning lanes near US route 29 were blocked for several hours after three people were injured in a fiery collision.
Fire officials responded to the scene near Holy Cross hospital around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Both vehicles were on fire and three people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to fire official Pete Piringer, one of the cars may have been traveling in the wrong direction. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App