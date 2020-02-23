Lanes blocked for several hours on the Capital Beltway after a fiery collision

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Sunday morning lanes near US route 29 were blocked for several hours after three people were injured in a fiery collision.

Update – OL I495 Beltway, collision & vehicle fire, fire out, @MCFRS_EMIHS treated & transported 3 patients, all traumas, all adults, incl 2 Pri2 & 1 Pri3, some lanes blocked, it appears One of the vehicles may have been going the wrong way, @MDSP @MDSHA @mcfrs on scene pic.twitter.com/HbzlCE0TXH — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 23, 2020

Fire officials responded to the scene near Holy Cross hospital around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Both vehicles were on fire and three people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to fire official Pete Piringer, one of the cars may have been traveling in the wrong direction. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.