Lanes blocked for several hours on the Capital Beltway after a fiery collision

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Sunday morning lanes near US route 29 were blocked for several hours after three people were injured in a fiery collision.

Fire officials responded to the scene near Holy Cross hospital around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Both vehicles were on fire and three people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to fire official Pete Piringer, one of the cars may have been traveling in the wrong direction. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

