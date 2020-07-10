Police release armed robbery surveillance at Lakeforest Mall

GAITHESBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department released new surveillance footage of an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The video shows a male suspect with a handgun, demanding cash from the register at Auntie Anne’s pretzel store in Lakeforest Mall.

The man reportedly fled the mall with cash and was last seen on foot on Lost Knife Circle, police said. The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information about this incident, call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.