Police release armed robbery surveillance at Lakeforest Mall

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHESBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department released new surveillance footage of an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The video shows a male suspect with a handgun, demanding cash from the register at Auntie Anne’s pretzel store in Lakeforest Mall.

The man reportedly fled the mall with cash and was last seen on foot on Lost Knife Circle, police said. The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information about this incident, call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories