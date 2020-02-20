Kitten with rabies found in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A stray kitten found in Frederick, Maryland, tested positive for rabies, the Frederick County Health Department said on Thursday.

The cat was picked up on Gambrill Park Road near Shookstown Road. It is described as a white, domestic shorthaired female, with tabby spots on its head. The health department said the kitten is about six months old. The test was confirmed by the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory.

“To protect your family from possible rabies exposure, do not touch or play with wild or stray animals and make sure that your pets are currently vaccinated,” said Barry Glotfelty, director for the health department’s Environmental Health Services.

Rabies is a viral disease that primarily infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually via bite. Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime. The disease is nearly always fatal to humans. The Frederick County Health Department

If you believe you may have had contact with this kitten anytime between January 27 and February 19, the health department recommends to speak with your health care provider, or a veterinarian if your pet may have had contact.