Kinetic Art Promenade organizers seek local artisans for 2021 display

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick Rotary Club is putting out a call out for regional artisans to take part in an art sculpture display along Carroll Creek.

In March, the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek debuted the inaugural Kinetic Art Promenade that featured moving art sculptures from three local artists.

Now, the club plans to expand the display to six sculptures for the March 2021 showing.

Organizers are calling on artists within 80 miles of Frederick to submit a proposal for a new line of kinetic art sculptures.

“We want to stimulate and encourage regional artisan in that form of art,” explained chair of the Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade, Bernard Gouin, “Diversity, impact, craftsmanship, those are the main criteria here.”

Gouin added that selected artists are sponsored by local non-profits, private donors or business to complete their sculptures.

The deadline to submit a proposal is August 14.

For more information, visit the website.

