Kids learn boundaries in a safe environment with Heiress

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM)– Kids at the Thurmont Regional Library were in for a sweet treat on Wednesday.

The “Reading with Heiress” event sponsored by the library and the child advocacy center of Frederick County was an opportunity to bring the kids together to share important messages through engaging with children’s books.

The organizations are on a mission to help educate children about body safety and boundaries. Kids learned that their body is their own, empowering them to be able to recognize that and encouraging them to say “no, stop,” when those boundaries are crossed.

It’s not a conversation that a lot of parents feel comfortable having with their children, but it’s one official says needs to be had, and having Heiress around can take off some of the stress.

“It’s a conversation you don’t think about having with them,” said Robin Grove, director of the Child Advocacy Center of Frederick County. “It’s something that they need to know, it’s information they need to have, and if they can learn it in a way that’s engaging and interactive, they’re more likely to retain that. And with the parents bringing them or the grandparents bringing them, they have had the ability to reinforce what they learned today.”

The Child Advocacy Center says it hopes to continue these events at libraries across Frederick county.