Kensington man charged in girlfriend’s murder

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Kensington Tuesday night.
Alejandro Jose Perez de Leon, 48, is a suspect in the murder of his 33-year-old girlfriend Silvia Fernandez. Montgomery County Police say the two were involved in an argument when he shot and killed her.
Investigators found a handgun at the scene in their apartment.
Perez de Leon is being held without bond.
