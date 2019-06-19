Kensington man charged in girlfriend’s murder

I-270

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Kensington Tuesday night.

Alejandro Jose Perez de Leon, 48, is a suspect in the murder of his 33-year-old girlfriend Silvia Fernandez. Montgomery County Police say the two were involved in an argument when he shot and killed her.

Investigators found a handgun at the scene in their apartment.

Perez de Leon is being held without bond.

