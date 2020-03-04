Kensington man back in court, as murder trial begins

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County man facing a first-degree murder charge was back in court on Wednesday for another day of trial.

48-year-old Alejandro Jose Perez de Leon, of Kensington, is standing trial after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Silvia Elenia Fernandez last year. Perez de Leon and his girlfriend were living together in a basement apartment in Kensington when an argument broke out that turned fatal.

According to his attorney, Perez de Leon does admit that he killed his girlfriend, but he did it out of anger and it was not premeditated. The trial is expected to conclude at the end of the week.