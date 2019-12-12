Officer Kevin Moris found guilty on assault charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 12-person jury reached a verdict for Montgomery County officer Kevin Moris. He was found guilty of second degree assault and found not guilty of misconduct in office on Thursday evening.

The trial began Monday for officer Kevin Moris who was charged with second degree assault and misconduct after he was shown on video slamming 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa’s head on the ground outside of a Mcdonald’s in Aspen Hill.

The state had three witnesses testify on what happened on July 3. The state’s attorney argued Moris could have used other methods after Pesoa spit on Moris’s shoe. Moris’s defense argued the spit contained blood and saliva which could result in infectious diseases.