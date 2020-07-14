JumpStart grant awarded to 860 business owners, farmers

Serina Roy, owner of Dublin Roasters Coffee, was among those awarded the grant

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been four months since a customer has walked inside the doors of Dublin Roasters Coffee. Even as businesses throughout Frederick County are reopening, owner Serina Roy has been more cautious.

“When I made the decision to close or not open right away, I felt relief,” Roy said.

Roy points to her background as police officer and says that’s what made her prioritize safety.

“That is a stressor. Financially, you want to keep going and moving forward and you want to provide for your staff and keep going, but then you have this personal element that you’re so worried that you’re going to get sick, get somebody sick,” Roy explained.

The business continued roasting beans inside their facility and pivoted to online sales. Roy created a monthly coffee club, highlighting beans from countries around the world. Eventually, customers were able to pick up their purchases from a shelf just outside the store.

Roy says it was her team of employees that brought forward the idea of reopening and serving customers face-to-face.

“They really wanted to open,” Roy explained, “I said ‘Okay, lets develop a plan.’ If we’re going to open I want to know all of things we’re going to do to keep us all safe and keep the customers safe.”

“I think the carry-out window was kind of the perfect compromise for us and our customers. Some of us will be bagging coffee and doing our orders inside, and some of us [who] feel comfortable enough doing the carryout window where we’ll have minimal contact with the customers,” explained assistant manager at Dublin Roasters Coffee, Mandy Boothe.

But to train staff members and purchase a carry out window, Roy sought out financial help. She was among more than 1,100 business owners who applied for the Frederick County JumpStart Grant program.

And earlier this month, Roy was selected as one of 860 recipients awarded the grant.

The department of economic development focused on minority owned businesses as grant were awarded to 449 woman-owned businesses, 232 minority-owned businesses and 73-veteran owned businesses.

“The intent of this is to help these businesses stay afloat, to pay rent, to pay mortgage, to pay critical operating expenses. [Personal protective equipment] is going to be a big one,” explained Katie Stevens with the Frederick County Department of Economic Development.

With the $10,000 grant, Roy has hired back nine employees and installed a carry-out window on the building’s garage door. Plans are to begin serving customers through the window on Saturday.

“We can’t wait to have people back at Dublin. It feels like the light has kind of left a little bit without the customers here,” Roy said.

