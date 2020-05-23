Jump Start Grant Program: Frederick County to distribute $5 million to farmers, small businesses

The new grant program will also be awarded to micro businesses and non-profits.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County is allocating $5 million to farmers, small businesses and non-profits that have suffered a blow from the pandemic.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced the launch of the new Jump Start Grant Program during a briefing Thursday in an effort to reimburse the businesses and farms that have lost revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Office of Economic Development is administering the grants that are broken down into three different types.

A $6,000 grant will be awarded to full-time farmers that have generated a majority of their income from farming over the last two years.

A $10,000 grant is designated for small businesses with 10 to 15 full or part time employees. The for-profit or non-profit must have a physical commercial space.

A $3,300 grant will be awarded to micro-businesses, including sole proprietors, with 1 to 9 employees. Employees can be W-2 or 1099 employees of a for-profit or nonprofit business. Micro businesses must have physical commercial space to qualify, according to a press release.

“The backbone of our economy is certainly our small businesses and we certainly in Frederick County value our agricultural community and want to see them thrive after this,” Gardner said.

The online application launches on May 28 and will remain open until June 5 at midnight.

Gardner added the grant program is supported by funding from the Cares Act.