Judge to decide whether to dismiss Catherine Hoggle’s charges in child murder case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County judge is expected to rule on a motion Tuesday afternoon whether to dismiss murder charges against Catherine Hoggle.

Hoggle is charged in the murder of her children Sarah and Jacob, who have not been seen in more than five years. She was indicted after her children, ages 2 and 3, went missing back in 2014.

Family and friends of her two missing children met outside the Montgomery County Courthouse ahead of the ruling, praying for justice.

Hoggle’s attorney is expected to argue that under Maryland law, felony charges against her should be dropped because she’s been found incompetent to stand trial for several years. She has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has been treated for her diagnosis.

The ruling is expected at 1:30. This story will be updated.