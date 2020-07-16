Judge rules on competency of mother charged with starving and dumping toddler

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County woman attended her second bond hearing on Thursday, as a judge ruled on her competency to stand trial for allegedly starving her child to death and throwing them in a dumpster.

23-year-old Kierra Tolson of Silver Spring was charged on July 8 with first-degree murder in the death of her 15-month-old daughter Blair Niles.

Montgomery County State’s attorney John McCarthy said mental health might have played a factor in the incident and Tolson underwent a psychiatric evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial.

“She’s not competent now to stand trial,” McCarthy said. “So what Judge Acosta did, totally appropriately, he ordered her into treatment at Clifton T. Perkins hospital to see if they could not restore her to competency to stand trial.”

Tolson will will undergo further testing and treatment as the investigation continues, and court proceedings will commence if and when competency is established.

