Judge in Frederick Fair case to make waiver decision ruling next week

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Friday was a long day in court for Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. as he presided over the waiver hearing of the 15-year-old respondent charged in the September 20, 2019 attack on John Marvin Weed at the Great Frederick Fair.

The 15-year-old involved in this case has been charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. The waiver hearing was to decide whether the 15-year-old would be tried as an adult or in juvenile court.

There are several factors that go into this decision, including the nature of the offense, public safety, age, and mental and physical condition. Another judge already denied the state’s waiver motion for the 16-year-old co-defendant.

Judge William Nicklas Jr. is expected to render his decision on the waiver by the end of next week.