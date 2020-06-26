Judge: Former Damascus HS leaders cannot be sued individually in rape civil lawsuit

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a scandal that rocked a community to its core. Back in October 2018, three junior varsity football team members at Damascus High School came forward and said they were victims of “brooming.”

The victims said they were sodomized with a broomstick by four teammates as part of a “hazing ritual.”As a result, four students were charged with first-degree rape, attempted rape and conspiracy.

Months later, the victims filed a civil lawsuit against school officials which includes former Principal Casey Crouse, former coaches Vincent Colbert and Eric Wallich, former Athletic Director Joseph Doody, and the Board of Education. The victims claim school officials did not intervene in order to protect the team’s reputation.

During a telephone hearing, a Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge dismissed the former school employees as individual defendants in the case. The judge said they could not be sued in their individual capacity, which means they can only be sued for the wrong they did in their capacity as a teacher or an employee. However, the Montgomery County Board of Education is still a defendant.

The discovery phase for the case is scheduled to be completed by November.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM