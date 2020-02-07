Joseph Norman celebrates Black History Month at Hood College

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A world-renown artist paid a visit to Hood College on Thursday night.

Joseph Norman debuted his newest work which focused on the events surrounding the Zong Massacre, a historical legal case that investigated the mass killing on-board the British slave ship, “the Zong” in 1871.

Norman says he wants his art to bring life to lost figures and stories of the past.

“When you think about man’s inhumanity to man, a lot of people want to sweep it under the rug and forget about it,” said Norman. “I think you to have to look at these things head-on and say, I know you didn’t do it, but somebody did do it and we have to just acknowledge that,”

The art exhibit will be open in the Hodson Gallery until April 12th