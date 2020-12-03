Jay Mason takes over as FCPS Board of Education President

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Jay Mason has been elected as the President of Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education.

Jay Mason was unanimously elected president, and Karen A. Yoho was unanimously elected vice president. Brad Young had served as Board President since December 2014.

Mason was elected to the Board in November 2018. He served as vice president from December 2019-2020. He has served as President of Eliminating Achievement Gaps Inc., as a member of Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner’s Education Leadership Team, and as a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council.

Also today three new elected members were sworn in: David Bass, Jason (Mr. J) Johnson, and Sue Johnson.

For more information on FCPS Board of Education , visit their website.