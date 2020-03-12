Is the Keto Diet the way to go?

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Need to lose a few pounds? Many assume the first step is to diet, but not all diets are created equal.

According to Executive Health and Lifestyle Coach at Sweet Life Wellness, Kay Loughrey, 122 million people attempt to lose weight each year, this year, and 97 million of them are disappointed, and dieting is the main reason for that kind of disappointment.

The Keto Diet is one of the most popular diet trends on the market today. Keto is a low-carb, high-fat diet that helps people lose weight quicker. By not eating carbs you put your body in a state of ketosis. Ketosis is a natural metabolic state that occurs when your body starts burning fat for fuel instead of using carbs.

“Normally your body focuses on glucose as a fuel, but when you do the ketogenic diet you alter that fuel source and basically you use ketones as fuel,” said Christina Brockett of Encompass Integrative Wellness.

Some research suggests that some people benefit from the diet such as cancer patients, but the real question is, is it safe for everyone? Most registered dieticians say no.

While many do report significant weight loss on the Keto Diet, nutritionists say it’s not an ideal long-term solution.

“Your body is always talking to you, it’s about where you’re choosing to listen,” said Brockett. “You go from listening, how do I feel when I eat this, this mindful approach to eating to, this numbers game and as a long term basis. I just found that a lot of people cant do it on a long term

Loughrey says on average most people tend to gain 7% more than before the diet started. She says, dieting in general, is a vicious cycle.

“The quick fix is always alluring, but what happens is there’s a boomerang effect and you end up worse than you started,” Loughery said.

Regardless of your size, dieticians and nutritionists both agree, if you want to slim down, exercise and eating healthy will always be the way to go.