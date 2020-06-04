Is remote learning here to stay?

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – With the spring semester wrapping up after several months of distance learning, the 2020-2021 school year is next in line for school boards to address during the pandemic.

The Maryland Department of Education released a proposal in May of what back to school could look like, which includes masks, shorter days and other methods of keeping students and faculty safe.

VP of K12 strategy at Instructure, Trenton Goble said regardless of the future of schools in the fall, E-learning is here to stay.

“I definitely think in the fall, we’re going to see teachers and schools have to deal with a mix,” Goble said. “We’re going to have to be prepared for whatever is coming. But I think you’ll see a lot of students who are opting to stay in a remote learning environment. Especially initially as we wait to see what happens.

Jefferson County public schools in West Virginia have opted to give families a choice for their students to return to traditional school or continue E-learning.

Frederick County Public Schools were unavailable for comment on whether they are considering doing the same.