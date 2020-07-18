International students allowed to stay amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Just weeks ago, thousands of international college students were on edge after ICE reported they may have to leave if their school transitions to online learning, and now some may be relieved after the administration rescinded their decision.

In Maryland, Montgomery College has a high number of international students working to purse a degree or certificate. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has now agreed to rescind its initial policy directive that would have prohibited F-1 Visa students from remaining in the u.S. If enrolled in online-only courses amid a global pandemic.

This means hundreds of international students currently enrolled at Montgomery College will now be able to continue their studies online without fear of being pushed out of this country or being forced to search for another institution.

Montgomery College President Dr. DeRionne Pollard said in a statement “Montgomery College is a welcoming home to all, and we’ll continue to foster a radically inclusive learning environment, this fall and beyond.”

