Inmate found dead in Frederick County Adult Detention Center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Staff at the center found the body John Marshall Hibbert, a 38-year-old from Knoxville, in his cell at 5:22 a.m. on Monday. According to investigators, the cause of death appears to be suicide by hanging.

Electronic security logs confirmed that overnight cell checks were made as required by staff. According to the sheriff’s office, CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

Hibbert was arrested in July of 2019 and was awaiting trial on charges of multiple counts of child pornography possession, child pornography distribution, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Hibbert’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted. Family notifications have been completed.