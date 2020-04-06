Inmate escapes from Frederick County Work Release facility

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An inmate has escaped from The Frederick County Adult Detention Center Work Release facility at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say William Glenn Smith did not report to work as requested. Detention Center staff were unable to locate Smith but found items placed under his bed blanket to form the shape of a body, and his cell window was removed. After review of surveillance footage, officials say Smith can be seen running from the facility at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5th.

According to officials, several physical checks and counts were conducted of all Work Release inmates, where Smith was physically seen. Smith was committed to the Detention Center on March 4, 2020 for 2nd degree assault and false imprisonment charges.

If seen, do not approach – call 911. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Corporal

Harry Sier at 301-600-7149. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 301-600-4131.