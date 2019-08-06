Increased reward for Germantown murder investigation tips

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Tray Dawkins, an 18-year-old from Germantown, was murdered on April 16. Police are still searching for a suspect. The Victims’ Rights Foundation is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest, police said Tuesday.

This $2,000 is in addition to a reward offered by Crime Solvers of Montgomery County of up to $10,000.

The murder happened the night of April 16 on the 18700 block of Curry Powder Lane. Montgomery County Police said they found a man and an underage boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man and Dawkins left the scene to get to a hospital on their own, but Dawkins died of his injuries according to police.

Detectives determined that four victims were in the parking lot when an unknown suspect(s) shot at the group and fled the scene before police arrived. Police believe it was not a random event.

If you have any information, call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).