In the Streets cancelled, plans revealed for socially distant events

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — For more than thirty years, thousands of visitors have flooded downtown Frederick for the event now known as In the Streets.

But organizers say it won’t happen this year.

Celebrate Frederick announced Monday that due to the coronavirus pandemic the 2020 event is cancelled.

The organization cited health concerns as up to 80,000 people are expected every year and social distancing would become an issue.

The event began in 1983 after extensive renovations along market street halted local business and In the Streets was born to bring business back to the downtown area.

“Our downtown businesses are facing a lot of the same challenges they faced then,” explained executive director for Celebrate Frederick, Jen Martin, “Having that amount of people down there is great in a normal year, but of course, we don’t want to make any situation worse.”

Martin says Celebrate Frederick plans to host COVID-19 safe events including a downtown Frederick scavenger hunt, Craft Beverage Week, and a drive-in fireworks display. The fireworks event is slated for September 12th at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

For more information on Celebrate Frederick, visit www.celebratefrederick.com

