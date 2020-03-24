In the midst of a school “shut-down,” virtual learning prevails

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — St. John Regional Catholic School may be closed, but that’s not stopping them from going on with business as usual.

From morning prayers, to reciting the pledge of allegiance, to shout out birthday announcements, school administrators are just trying to operate, with a new kind of normal. Technology has played a big role in keeping learning going.

Principal Karen Smith says she is proud at how her staff is navigating at this time.

“Just their creativity in delivering the curriculum to the students,” said Smith. “The things that they’ve come up with, depending on what their subject matter is, you know those kinds of things that teachers are able to do, that are keeping the students engaged.”

Practice makes perfect, and math, english, and even music classes are still taking place online, And that is something music teacher Jackie Truitt, says she’s thankful for because it allows her to see her students.

“I didn’t get a chance to say to say goodbye to them, and the 8th graders that are there, this might be the only chance I get to see them at this point, and I miss interacting with them so much, so many of these kids put me in such a good mood and I love teaching them, so I’m just really happy that interact with them even with this limited ability, ” said Truitt.

While the technology, is a great alternative, it doesn’t replace real human interaction, or the real St. John school environment Right now Principal Smith wants everyone to stay safe, and be ready to return.

” We are praying for the safety of everyone, especially our own school community but separately for others out their in our Frederick County community and our

Maryland community'” said Smith. “We want to remember those people, and say an extra prayer for them when we’re praying in the morning, and just hope that, there’s an end in sight for this. “