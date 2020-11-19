Impaired-Driving enforcement continues with holiday alcohol task force

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is making sure that this holiday season drivers make the decision to drive safely and sober.

The Holiday Alcohol Task Force will be devoting their full time and attention to detecting alcohol-related offenses.

Although the overall number of impaired drivers on the roadways are lower than they have been, the percentage of impaired drivers has increased with the limited traffic due to the pandemic.

The task force began November 18th and will continue through January 9th.

If you are under the influence, Montgomery County Police suggest you have a sober designated driver or use one of the many transportation resources the county offers.