Impaired driver hits police car, traps officer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer was partially trapped under his own police cruiser after a crash involving an impaired driver Sunday morning.

Park Police say the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was working a traffic stop along Georgia Ave in Silver Spring.

He saw the car coming and tried to move out of the way. The driver struck his police car and trapped him.

Police say the 26-year-old driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.