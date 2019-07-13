Immigrants’ rights group files suit against Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–The immigrants’ rights groups, RISE, has filed suit against the sheriff’s office in Frederick County, Maryland, accusing the sheriff and two deputies for racially profiling a Latina woman.

A deputy pulled over Sara Medrano in 2018 for an alleged broken taillight, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the organization representing RISE and Medrano. The lawsuit states the deputy detained Medrano for an hour while attempting to contact an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer

“After she was done with her detention — being detained — there was no broken tail light,” said Sergio España of the ACLU, “but they use it as an excuse so that once she was stopped, to ask for her immigration status — to get a sense of what country she was born.”

WDVM has reached out to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office but has not received a reply as of this report.