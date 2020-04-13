Update: Lanes reopened on I-495 outer loop at Rockville Pike, Connecticut Ave

View of I-495 between MD 185 and Connecticut Ave on April 13, 2020 (Courtesy: https://chart.maryland.gov/map/)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — All lanes reopened at 5:46 p.m. after a tree/vehicle collision closed the outer loop I-495 beltway between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Ave early Monday evening.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported all four traffic lanes were closed around 4:45 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted there was a collision involving large tree branches and vehicles. Fire and Rescue was “evaluating several injuries,” Piringer tweeted, and updates at 5:33 p.m. that an adult was extricated and taken to the hospital, and a child patient sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Tree crashes into car on I-495 on April 13, 2020 (Courtesy: Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

