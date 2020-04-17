I-270 SB at Fingerboard Rd closed for crash

Crash closes I-270 SB in the Urbana area of Frederick County, Md. on April 17, 2020 (Courtesy: Maryland Dept. of Transportation via Google Maps)

URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — A crash on I-270 southbound at Exit 26 (Fingerboard Rd) has closed all southbound lanes in Frederick County, Maryland.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

