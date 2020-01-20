Hundreds of volunteer hands get to work on Day of Service

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of volunteer hands were at work in Frederick in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, about 310 people showed up to the Arc of Frederick County in Maryland for a day of service.

Volunteers helped create hats for Glories Happy Hats, an organization that distributes the caps to children in hospitals. Rows of sewing machines lined the space and volunteers spent their time putting together colorful pieces of fabric to create a cap.

Blankets were also tied together and will soon be on their way to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project, and patients undergoing chemotherapy.

But kindness, organizers say, shouldn’t be limited to just one day.

“This is something we should be doing all the time. Kindness is kindness and if we can do one random act of kindness a day, just affect one person in a positive way, we should do it,” explained director of ASTAR! in Western Maryland, Lisa Toni Clark.

Service projects also included pillows for members of the senior community and handwritten letters for first responders.

The event was hosted by ASTAR! in Western Maryland, an AmeriCorps program through Frostburg State University. Organizations like the Ausherman Family Foundation, the Frederick County Human Relations Department and United Way of Frederick County partnered on the event.