Hundreds of inmates expected to be released after Hogan signs executive order

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — With an executive order from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, hundreds of inmates will be released over the next four months.

Hogan signed the order on Saturday.

He also ordered the Department of Corrections to speed up the consideration of parole for inmates over the age of 60 with records of good behavior. The executive order does not apply to inmates convicted of sexual offenses.

One inmate has died and more than 100 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maryland prisons.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sent a letter to Hogan earlier this month saying, “Measures taken within the prisons to increase hygiene, create isolation units for COVID-19 patients, and accelerate the release and transfer to home detention of some inmates will help, and I commend our corrections officials for these proactive steps. But more needs to be done.”