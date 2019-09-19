Hundreds cast their vote to name official Frederick ice cream

The winning name earned 175 votes and pays tribute to a local water source

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The official Frederick ice cream flavor now has a name thanks to the hundreds of submissions and votes.

After a call for ideas from South Mountain Creamery and Visit Frederick to name their newest ice cream creation, the public chose Monocacy Mud.

A total of 422 people voted for a top-nine list of names and Monocacy Mud took the lead with 175 votes.

The name reflects the Monocacy River, which runs through the area and feeds into the Potomac River, eventually leading to the Chesapeake Bay.

The ice cream is flavored with german chocolate that pays tribute to some of the area’s first settlers.

“It started off as a really close vote. At the end, Monocacy Mud just skyrocketed. It’s got the pecans, it’s got that dark chocolate flavoring, and of course, Frederick has a rich German heritage so we want to remind people of that german culture when they eat this ice cream,” explained Melissa Joseph Muntz with Visit Frederick.

The runner-up name for the ice cream was Angel Bright Delight, named for 19th-century Mayor of Frederick, Jacob Engelbrecht.