Humane society to launch program pairing senior residents with furry companions

The Companion Cats Program aims to provide home-bound seniors and hospice patients with mature pet cats

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Humane Society is ramping up a new program to pair up older residents with loving companions.

The Companion Cats Program aims to provide home bound seniors and hospice patients with mature pet cats.

The humane society plans to pair seniors, referred by the county department of aging, with older cats at the county animal shelter.

Seniors in the program will be provided up to $500 worth of veterinary care for their furry companion, and the society has stacks of food and litter to support the feline.

Organizers say the program could be a plus for both the cat and their new owner.

“For the older cats, it’s giving them a home which is very lucky because they’re not as likely to be adopted. For the seniors, it’s [a] companion. It’s somebody to wake up for, somebody to talk to, and somebody to just share and share time with,” explained director of the Frederick County Humane Society, Connie Graf.

Graf says the program will launch after the organization is able to raise money for at least three years-worth of veterinary care, which is about $1,500.