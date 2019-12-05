How Frederick and Montgomery County Public Schools compare against the state

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The reports are in and it looks like Frederick County Public Schools is on top of its game.

The newly released Maryland school report cards for the 2018-19 school year show most schools on the county received four or five stars which put the system in the top quartile in the state.

The report shows no school received less than three stars. Elementary schools received the highest ratings for school quality and student success, while the high school had 4 schools rank in the 90th to 99th percentile in the state.

“There’s always room for improvement, said FCPS Public Affairs Department Executive Director, Daryl Boffman. “Middle school was one of the most challenging areas for us and um that’s not any different than what the state is experiencing. However, we are working on improvement plans.”

Meanwhile, in Montgomery County, nearly 70% of all schools finished with four or five stars. While they still performed well, there were 13 fewer five-star schools in the usually high-performing area.

Montgomery County Superintendent Jack Smith said in a statement:

“The data also confirms that there is much more work to do to ensure each student at every school is meeting their full potential.”

The report looks for academic performance across the standard disciplines, attendance, and curriculum.

These report cards are designed to make ensure all schools are held accountable and are in accordance with the Every Student Succeeds Act.

To see the actual report, click here.