Housing prices up in Montgomery County by 4.3 percent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The Montgomery County Housing Market is up, so if you are planning to buy a home, realtors suggest holding off a bit.

According to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, or GCAAR, the average Montgomery County house sold was up by 4.3 percent from a year ago. Studies done by GCAAR state houses in April were sold at 98.7% more than their original price. GCAAR President Koki Adasi says there are opportunities to get assistance for affordable housing.

"Most buyers are either competing for homes or paying close to asking price for those properties," said Adasi, "and that is having an impact on the home values overall." Although the Montgomery County housing market prices are increasing, realtors say they are still less than DC housing prices.