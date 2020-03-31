Hood College to launch public health program

Beginning this fall, the college will accept its inaugural class of students pursuing a Bachelors of Arts in Public Health

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Hood College is set to launch a new public health program. Educators say the coronavirus outbreak only highlights the need for added graduates in the field.

Over the last two years, faculty from nursing, biology, psychology, counseling, and social work and sociology collaborated to develop the program that will begin accepting students this fall.

The undergraduate degree will train students to tackle issues like lack of safe water, health care legislation, and emerging infectious diseases.

“Especially in the midst of COVID-19, we’re seeing a big need for people to be able to advocate for the public and for what the public needs are and for the role of public health. We need students that can be good communicators, especially with crisis communication, at this point,” explained assistant professor of Nursing at Hood College, Jennifer Cooper.

Officials say the program is positioned to become one of the first accredited Bachelor of Arts in Public Health in Maryland.

“Offering the Bachelor of Arts in Public Health degree is an exciting time for Hood College as public health professionals are in high demand,” said Linda Kennedy, Ph.D., chair of Hood’s nursing department in a statement, “The degree affords students many opportunities to improve the overall health of the local community, the nation and the world. Students and graduates will be on the cutting edge of efforts to improve the population’s health in this evolving, dynamic field.”