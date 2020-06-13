Hood College is building more bridges academically

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — With many setbacks caused by COVID- 19, Hood College is ensuring that education is not one of them.

The Frederick-based private college has signed an articulation agreement with all 16 community colleges in Maryland.

This makes it easier and more affordable for students from any community college in the state to transfer to a four-year institution.

The college also announced this in anticipation of the need for online learning to continue in the fall.

Hood College’s Department of Education will assist Frederick County Public Schools in training pre-K through 12th grade teachers in online education.

The college hopes this will help students transition well, especially those who were impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community of Frederick County, Maryland, and the greater nation to provide an education for everyone,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management, Bill Brown.

