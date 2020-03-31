Hood College donates much-needed medical equipment to hospital workers

The Department of Nursing at Hood College donated hundreds of much-needed medical equipment to Frederick Health.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Hood College is stepping up to donate hundreds of much-needed items for hospital works fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In response to equipment shortages, the college’s department of nursing recently donated six bins of personal protective equipment to Frederick Health.

The haul included 51 N95 masks, 57 isolation gowns, 245 face masks with shields, 53 boxes of gloves, and six plastic glasses.

Professors say the equipment wasn’t in use as students are learning online and off-campus.

“We didn’t have the need for them now like the hospital would,” explained Assistant Professor of Nursing, Jennifer Cooper, “The evidence has shown up over and over again that we need to have that equipment available to us and in place so that we can protect our patients from spreading it around patient to patient, and also from us being someone that can spread it to a patient. “

Frederick Health recently launched a testing site for COVID-19 and the hospital is currently accepting donations for equipment.

Cooper says nursing department staff and faculty members, Jennifer Williams and Dr. Linda Kennedy, were instrumental in the effort.

Students in the nursing program are also looking to do their part, Cooper says. The student-led nursing club raised $300 purchase snacks and water to donate to hospital workers.

According to a message from the club, students reached out to local businesses and many joined to donate baked goods, pizza and more.

For information on donations to Frederick Health Hospital, visit frederickhealth.org/Patients-Visitors/Coronavirus-COVID-19-/COVID-19-Donations.aspx.