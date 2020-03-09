Home burglary escalates to barricade situation

After failed attempts to reach the suspect, Frederick Police launch a chemical agent inside the home

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A home burglary escalated to a barricade situation and police resorted to using a chemical agent to arrest a suspect Sunday morning.

Frederick police responded to the 300 block of Locust Street shortly before 5 a.m. for a burglary in-process.

That’s when officers spotted 50-year-old Thomas Zinn leaving the front door in a mask only to turn back around and barricade himself inside the home.

After more than an hour of failed attempts to reach Zinn, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was brought in to assist. Police say that at about 8:23 a.m., a chemical agent, much like pepper spray, was launched inside the home.

“Once we had all the personnel there, no compliance, it appeared he was actively resisting coming out; we needed to resolve the situation. That’s when the decision was made to launch the, it could be called ‘tear gas’, into the house,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department.

Zinn ultimately came out of the home and surrendered. Police say he ransacked the home. Zinn was charged with burglary, violation of protective order, and destruction of property.